William Allan LLC Has $4.51 Million Stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

William Allan LLC raised its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 49,621 shares of the coffee company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,385 shares during the period. Starbucks comprises about 3.4% of William Allan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. William Allan LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $4,514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after acquiring an additional 7,672,037 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Starbucks by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,495,841 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,672,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,649,721 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Starbucks by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,440,456 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,385,035,000 after acquiring an additional 331,190 shares during the period. Fundsmith LLP grew its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Fundsmith LLP now owns 11,576,749 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,354,132,000 after purchasing an additional 831,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the fourth quarter worth $1,189,240,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Price Performance

NASDAQ SBUX opened at $83.80 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $96.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $76.68 and its 200-day moving average is $84.16. Starbucks Co. has a one year low of $68.39 and a one year high of $126.16.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.01). Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The business had revenue of $7.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Starbucks Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.55%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SBUX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Starbucks from $115.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Evercore ISI upgraded Starbucks from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their target price on Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.76.

Insider Activity at Starbucks

In other news, CEO Howard D. Schultz bought 137,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $72.67 per share, with a total value of $9,992,125.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 137,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $72.67 per share, for a total transaction of $9,992,125.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 19,534,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,419,569,208.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Howard D. Schultz purchased 72,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $68.85 per share, with a total value of $4,991,625.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 19,606,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,349,939,196. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Starbucks Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.