Windsor Capital Management LLC Has $504,000 Stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Windsor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $504,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 8,548 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $377,000 after purchasing an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $5,614,000. Emerson Wealth LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Emerson Wealth LLC now owns 54,110 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 2,029 shares during the period. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 43,547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,127,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 307.2% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Capital Management LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 37,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.42 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $43.89. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $38.05 and a 12-month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

