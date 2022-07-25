Windsor Group LTD Acquires 2,367 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

Windsor Group LTD raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,367 shares during the period. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 1.0% of Windsor Group LTD’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $5,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hengehold Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 7,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after buying an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. now owns 5,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Claremont Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Claremont Financial Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF stock traded down $0.22 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $140.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,706 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,877. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $129.56 and a 12-month high of $164.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $139.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $149.19.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

