Windsor Group LTD Acquires 6,724 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Get Rating) by 93.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,954 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,724 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $50,000. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 47,900.0% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $4,648,000. Conning Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 55,446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,079,000 after buying an additional 6,584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHG traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $62.11. The stock had a trading volume of 1,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,259,822. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $55.23 and a 12 month high of $84.11. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $60.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.19.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

