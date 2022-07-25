Windsor Group LTD Boosts Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Windsor Group LTD increased its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 30.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,091 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,719 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD owned 0.07% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDYG. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 4,158,554 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,047,000 after acquiring an additional 338,155 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 14.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 787,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,217,000 after acquiring an additional 101,457 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 481,703 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,747,000 after acquiring an additional 99,321 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 43.1% in the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 291,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,791,000 after acquiring an additional 87,956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TownSquare Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. TownSquare Capital LLC now owns 502,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,258,000 after purchasing an additional 57,205 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG traded down $0.80 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $65.20. 477 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 111,440. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $63.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $69.47. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12 month low of $58.97 and a 12 month high of $84.31.

About SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

