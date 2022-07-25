Windsor Group LTD Grows Position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF)

Windsor Group LTD lifted its stake in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:LRGF – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,014 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,693 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD owned about 0.20% of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF worth $2,439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LRGF. Clearstead Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. Adams Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 11.7% in the 4th quarter. Adams Wealth Management now owns 6,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares in the last quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Clearwater Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,067,416 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,479,000 after acquiring an additional 18,102 shares in the last quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 179,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Merriman Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $646,000.

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF stock traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $39.73. 100 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 168,778. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $39.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.98. iShares U.S. Equity Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $36.37 and a 1 year high of $47.00.

