Windsor Group LTD Lowers Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,428 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 668 shares during the period. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JT Stratford LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 4,296 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Clear Perspective Advisors LLC now owns 6,977 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 216 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 8,407 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 4,561 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Costello Asset Management INC now owns 1,037 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

VWO stock traded up $0.11 on Monday, reaching $40.89. The company had a trading volume of 43,040 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,086,986. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average is $45.01. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $53.44.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

Featured Stories

