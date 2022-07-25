Windsor Group LTD Sells 448 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Windsor Group LTD trimmed its position in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 3.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,998 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Windsor Group LTD’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,409,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Buffington Mohr McNeal grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 9,517 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,586,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,292 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 15,025 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $2,504,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 10,217 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its holdings in NIKE by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 2,353 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. 65.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $155.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $133.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Wedbush dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $139.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a $130.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of NIKE from $175.00 to $152.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NIKE currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.63.

NIKE Stock Performance

NKE traded down $0.52 during trading on Monday, hitting $108.60. 25,884 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,284,636. The firm has a market cap of $170.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $110.09 and its 200 day moving average is $125.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. NIKE, Inc. has a one year low of $99.53 and a one year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 27th. The footwear maker reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.10 billion. NIKE had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.305 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.45%.

NIKE announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $18.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the footwear maker to repurchase up to 11% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $102.96 per share, with a total value of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 25,681 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,644,115.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.45, for a total value of $2,017,275.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,312,724.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $102.96 per share, for a total transaction of $1,029,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 25,681 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,644,115.76. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 72,735 shares of company stock worth $7,944,215 over the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NIKE Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company offers NIKE brand products in six categories, including running, NIKE basketball, the Jordan brand, football, training, and sportswear. It also markets products designed for kids, as well as for other athletic and recreational uses, such as American football, baseball, cricket, golf, lacrosse, skateboarding, tennis, volleyball, walking, wrestling, and other outdoor activities; and apparel with licensed college and professional team, and league logos, as well as sells sports apparel.

Further Reading

