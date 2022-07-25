Woodcoin Hits Market Cap of $17.48 Million (LOG)

Woodcoin (LOG) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. During the last seven days, Woodcoin has traded 3.9% lower against the dollar. Woodcoin has a market cap of $17.48 million and approximately $39,787.00 worth of Woodcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Woodcoin coin can now be bought for about $2.18 or 0.00009828 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22,134.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,521.13 or 0.06872371 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0645 or 0.00000292 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.11 or 0.00023072 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.30 or 0.00254367 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00110569 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $147.90 or 0.00668223 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $123.42 or 0.00557580 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00005704 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

Woodcoin Coin Profile

Woodcoin (LOG) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Skein hashing algorithm. Woodcoin’s total supply is 8,035,193 coins. The Reddit community for Woodcoin is https://reddit.com/r/Woodcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Woodcoin’s official Twitter account is @Woodcoin_jp and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Woodcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Woodcoin distribution is designed to more closely model renewable resources than nonrenewable. The money supply curve is designed for stability and longevity. WoodCoin, or LOG, has a hard cap to the coin supply thrpugh Proof of Work of just over 27 million. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Woodcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Woodcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Woodcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

