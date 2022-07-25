WOWswap (WOW) Market Cap Reaches $426,191.39

WOWswap (WOW) traded 3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on July 25th. One WOWswap coin can now be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00003275 BTC on exchanges. WOWswap has a market cap of $426,191.39 and approximately $9,692.00 worth of WOWswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, WOWswap has traded 5.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get WOWswap alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004518 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001567 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00017089 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001873 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00031806 BTC.

About WOWswap

WOWswap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 587,987 coins. WOWswap’s official Twitter account is @Wowswap_io.

WOWswap Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as WOWswap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire WOWswap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy WOWswap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for WOWswap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for WOWswap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.