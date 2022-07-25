YAM V3 Market Capitalization Hits $2.19 Million (YAM)

YAM V3 (YAM) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. Over the last seven days, YAM V3 has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar. YAM V3 has a total market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $55,679.00 worth of YAM V3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One YAM V3 coin can now be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000711 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

YAM V3 Profile

YAM V3 (YAM) is a coin. It was first traded on August 11th, 2020. YAM V3’s total supply is 14,717,257 coins and its circulating supply is 14,094,811 coins. YAM V3’s official Twitter account is @YamFinance. YAM V3’s official website is yam.finance. YAM V3’s official message board is medium.com/@yamfinance.

Buying and Selling YAM V3

According to CryptoCompare, “YAM is an elastic supply crypto asset, where the supply expands and contracts in response to market conditions with the aim of targeting a 1 USD peg per YAM. One of the interesting differentiators about YAM’s approach is that 10% of each supply expansion (known as a rebase) is used to buy yCRV, a high-yielding basket of USD stablecoins, and is allocated to the Yam treasury which is controlled via community governance. Currently, there are 3 versions of YAM, this page refers to YAM. The other versions are also available on CryptoCompare at YAMV1 or YAMV2. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YAM V3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade YAM V3 should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase YAM V3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

