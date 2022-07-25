Yellow Pages (TSE:Y) Hits New 52-Week Low at $12.55

Shares of Yellow Pages Limited (TSE:Y – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as C$12.55 and last traded at C$12.60, with a volume of 1826 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$12.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Yellow Pages from C$14.00 to C$15.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th.

Yellow Pages Trading Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.08, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market capitalization of C$338.80 million and a P/E ratio of 4.57. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$13.54 and a 200 day moving average of C$13.69.

Yellow Pages Dividend Announcement

Yellow Pages ( TSE:Y Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.56 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$67.79 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Yellow Pages Limited will post 1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Yellow Pages’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.82%.

Insider Transactions at Yellow Pages

In other news, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of Yellow Pages stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$44,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares in the company, valued at C$150,342.40. In related news, Director Treena Cooper sold 3,643 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total value of C$50,637.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$46,342.60. Also, Senior Officer Sherilyn Ann King sold 3,198 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.90, for a total transaction of C$44,452.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$150,342.40.

About Yellow Pages

Yellow Pages Limited operates as a digital media and marketing solutions company in Canada. The company provides digital and traditional marketing solutions, including online and mobile priority placement on Yellow Pages digital media properties, content syndication, search engine solutions, website fulfillment, social media campaign management, digital display advertising, video production, e-commerce, and print advertising to small and medium-sized enterprises.

