YGGDRASH (YEED) Tops One Day Trading Volume of $5,507.00

YGGDRASH (YEED) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 25th. In the last week, YGGDRASH has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One YGGDRASH coin can now be purchased for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YGGDRASH has a market cap of $2.35 million and approximately $5,507.00 worth of YGGDRASH was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004552 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21,979.78 or 0.99994015 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00006450 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004549 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00003786 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

YGGDRASH Profile

YGGDRASH is a coin. It was first traded on July 24th, 2018. YGGDRASH’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,561,014,608 coins. YGGDRASH’s official Twitter account is @YggdrashNews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for YGGDRASH is yggdrash.io.

YGGDRASH Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “YGGDRASH is a multi-dimensional blockchain platform aiming to connect all real-world assets and other blockchains. Every service regardless of its orientation can be implemented on YGGDRASH keeping its governance and consensus algorithm. In YGGDRASH, a DApp is a BRANCH CHAIN, an independent blockchain untethered from the platform. All DApps in YGGDRASH can keep their governances and consensus algorithms, and still be connected to many other DApps within YGGDRASH at the same time through STEM CHAIN. “

