Youdao (NYSE:DAO) Shares Up 7.4%

Youdao, Inc. (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) shot up 7.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $4.78 and last traded at $4.78. 841 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 250,482 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.45.
The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.10 and its 200-day moving average is $8.10. The stock has a market cap of $602.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of -0.48.
Youdao (NYSE:DAO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $189.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $169.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.42) EPS.
Youdao, Inc, an internet technology company, provides online services in the field of content, community, communication, and commerce in China. It operates through three segments: Learning Services, Smart Devices, and Online Marketing Services. The company provides various learning content, applications, and solutions, which cover topics and target people from various age groups for their learning needs through its websites and mobile applications.
