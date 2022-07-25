YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Trading 6.9% Higher

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) shares traded up 6.9% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $3.12 and last traded at $3.11. 55,037 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 2,110,612 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.91.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group raised YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.30 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com downgraded YPF Sociedad Anónima from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 18th.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Trading Up 7.6 %

The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 1.82.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

YPF Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:YPF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.46. YPF Sociedad Anónima had a return on equity of 3.90% and a net margin of 1.76%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DGS Capital Management LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 75.1% during the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 19,853 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 8,516 shares during the last quarter. InterOcean Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. MQS Management LLC grew its stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima by 63.8% during the 1st quarter. MQS Management LLC now owns 25,876 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $125,000 after purchasing an additional 10,083 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 9.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

YPF Sociedad Anónima, an energy company, engages in the oil and gas upstream and downstream activities in Argentina. The company's upstream operations include the exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas, and NGLs. Its downstream operations include the refining, marketing, transportation, and distribution of oil, petroleum products, petroleum derivatives, petrochemicals, LPG, and bio-fuels, as well as in gas separation, natural gas distribution operations, and power generation.

Further Reading

