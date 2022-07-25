YUMMY (YUMMY) 24 Hour Volume Tops $6,392.00

YUMMY (YUMMY) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. One YUMMY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, YUMMY has traded 5.6% lower against the dollar. YUMMY has a market cap of $1.12 million and approximately $6,392.00 worth of YUMMY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004570 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002272 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001576 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.81 or 0.00017403 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001890 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.04 or 0.00032189 BTC.

YUMMY Profile

YUMMY’s total supply is 445,577,510,906 coins and its circulating supply is 367,302,685,640 coins. YUMMY’s official Twitter account is @yummycrypto.

YUMMY Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YUMMY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YUMMY should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YUMMY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

