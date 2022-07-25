ZKSpace (ZKS) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

ZKSpace (ZKS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 25th. In the last week, ZKSpace has traded up 7.8% against the dollar. One ZKSpace token can now be bought for $0.0590 or 0.00000270 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZKSpace has a total market capitalization of $11.64 million and approximately $625,998.00 worth of ZKSpace was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

ZKSpace Profile

ZKSpace’s genesis date was February 14th, 2021. ZKSpace’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 197,440,000 tokens. The Reddit community for ZKSpace is /r/ZKSwap_Official/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. ZKSpace’s official Twitter account is @ZKSpaceOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here. ZKSpace’s official website is zks.org.

Buying and Selling ZKSpace

According to CryptoCompare, “The all-new ZKSpace platform consists of three main parts: ZKSwap, the innovative Layer 2 AMM DEX utilizing ZK-Rollups technology, payment service ZKSquare, and an NFT minting center and marketplace called ZKSea. With an all-new-look user interface, NFT support, unlimited token listing, smoother withdrawal, optimized efficiency, and multi-chain support, ZKSpace aims to implement EVM-compatible ZK-Rollups and bring the community more layer 2-based products in the near future.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZKSpace directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ZKSpace should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ZKSpace using one of the exchanges listed above.

