ZUSD (ZUSD) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $25,272.00

ZUSD (ZUSD) traded 0.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on July 25th. ZUSD has a total market cap of $1.46 million and approximately $25,272.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, ZUSD has traded down 1.2% against the US dollar. One ZUSD coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00004709 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About ZUSD

ZUSD’s total supply is 2,122,424 coins and its circulating supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust.

ZUSD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

