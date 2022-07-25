Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Zymeworks Inc. (NYSE:ZYME – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the eight analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $28.13.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Zymeworks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on shares of Zymeworks from $44.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd.

Zymeworks Price Performance

ZYME opened at $5.82 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $336.23 million, a P/E ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.13. Zymeworks has a 1-year low of $4.56 and a 1-year high of $37.19. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zymeworks

Zymeworks ( NYSE:ZYME Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.97) by ($0.22). The firm had revenue of $1.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 million. Zymeworks had a negative return on equity of 84.77% and a negative net margin of 858.18%. Equities analysts anticipate that Zymeworks will post -3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $12,301,000. Journey Strategic Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $473,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in Zymeworks during the fourth quarter valued at $20,625,000. Credit Suisse AG raised its stake in Zymeworks by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,463,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,384,000 after purchasing an additional 117,457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Growth Management Ltd. raised its stake in Zymeworks by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. North Growth Management Ltd. now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.38% of the company’s stock.

About Zymeworks

(Get Rating)

Zymeworks Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes biotherapeutics for the treatment of cancer. The company's lead product candidates include zanidatamab, a novel bispecific antibody that is in Phase 1 and Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of biliary tract, gastroesophageal adenocarcinomas, breast, and colorectal cancer; and ZW49, a biparatopic anti-human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) antibody-drug conjugate that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced or metastatic HER2-expressing tumors.

See Also

