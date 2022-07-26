11,007 Shares in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH) Bought by Bell Rock Capital LLC

Bell Rock Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 11,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 18,366,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,003,809 shares during the last quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC grew its stake in Norwegian Cruise Line by 29.2% in the fourth quarter. Miller Value Partners LLC now owns 4,645,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,352,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049,243 shares in the last quarter. MIG Capital LLC increased its position in Norwegian Cruise Line by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. MIG Capital LLC now owns 2,566,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,229,000 after buying an additional 715,109 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,285,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,811,000 after purchasing an additional 621,394 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Norwegian Cruise Line by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,036,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,459,000 after purchasing an additional 620,760 shares during the period. 56.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Norwegian Cruise Line alerts:

Insider Activity at Norwegian Cruise Line

In other news, Director Russell W. Galbut acquired 100,000 shares of Norwegian Cruise Line stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.12 per share, for a total transaction of $1,512,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 489,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,407,545.04. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Norwegian Cruise Line Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NCLH traded down $0.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $11.32. 383,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,829,012. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.33, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.74. Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. has a 12-month low of $10.31 and a 12-month high of $29.45. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.69.

Norwegian Cruise Line (NYSE:NCLH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.80) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $521.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $760.34 million. Norwegian Cruise Line had a negative net margin of 353.02% and a negative return on equity of 116.64%. Norwegian Cruise Line’s revenue was up 16735.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($2.03) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd. will post -2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Norwegian Cruise Line from $27.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Susquehanna began coverage on shares of Norwegian Cruise Line in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set a “positive” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.14.

Norwegian Cruise Line Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a cruise company in North America, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Norwegian Cruise Line, Oceania Cruises, and Regent Seven Seas Cruises brands. It offers itineraries ranging from three days to a 180-days calling on various locations, including destinations in Scandinavia, Russia, the Mediterranean, the Greek Isles, Alaska, Canada and New England, Hawaii, Asia, Tahiti and the South Pacific, Australia and New Zealand, Africa, India, South America, the Panama Canal, and the Caribbean.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Norwegian Cruise Line and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.