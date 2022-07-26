1MillionNFTs (1MIL) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

1MillionNFTs (1MIL) traded down 16% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. 1MillionNFTs has a market cap of $24,815.33 and $36,990.00 worth of 1MillionNFTs was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, 1MillionNFTs has traded down 13.1% against the US dollar. One 1MillionNFTs coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.21 or 0.00000980 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001588 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002194 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017416 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031778 BTC.

1MillionNFTs Profile

1MillionNFTs’ total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000 coins. 1MillionNFTs’ official Twitter account is @1millionnft.

