20,800 Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) Purchased by Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 20,800 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC grew its position in Akamai Technologies by 30.0% in the first quarter. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC now owns 650 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 50.7% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 19,829 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $2,367,000 after buying an additional 6,667 shares during the period. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,488,000. Janney Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 2,348 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $280,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Akamai Technologies by 2.0% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 45,228 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $5,400,000 after buying an additional 895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies stock traded down $0.69 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $92.00. 5,491 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,725,537. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $85.90 and a 1 year high of $123.25.

Akamai Technologies ( NASDAQ:AKAM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $903.65 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $904.89 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 17.42% and a net margin of 17.46%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AKAM shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Akamai Technologies in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on Akamai Technologies from $186.00 to $164.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $118.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Akamai Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $123.42.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total value of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 19,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Akamai Technologies news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.68, for a total transaction of $488,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 19,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,926,738. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.22, for a total value of $1,190,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 32,573 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,601.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

