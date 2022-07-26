21,050 Shares in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO) Purchased by Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC

Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 21,050 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $954,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 711.5% in the fourth quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 1,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 120.7% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 4,140 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC acquired a new position in Vornado Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at $208,000. 82.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

VNO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Vornado Realty Trust from $44.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Vornado Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $38.00 to $32.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

Vornado Realty Trust Price Performance

Shares of VNO stock opened at $29.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 4.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.67 billion, a PE ratio of 45.48 and a beta of 1.29. Vornado Realty Trust has a 52 week low of $27.64 and a 52 week high of $47.26. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.94 and its 200-day moving average is $38.35.

Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.08. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 2.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Vornado Realty Trust will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vornado Realty Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were paid a $0.53 dividend. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. Vornado Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 326.16%.

About Vornado Realty Trust

(Get Rating)

Vornado's portfolio is concentrated in the nation's key market New York City along with the premier asset in both Chicago and San Francisco. Vornado is also the real estate industry leader in sustainability policy. The company owns and manages over 23 million square feet of LEED certified buildings and received the Energy Star Partner of the Year Award, Sustained Excellence 2019.

