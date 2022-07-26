2,709 Shares in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) Purchased by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 2,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $273,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of OSK. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 22,799 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,568,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Oshkosh by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 105,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,858,000 after acquiring an additional 6,906 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Oshkosh by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oshkosh by 28.8% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,141,000 after acquiring an additional 4,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.89% of the company’s stock.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

Shares of OSK opened at $87.23 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Oshkosh Co. has a 1 year low of $77.89 and a 1 year high of $125.16. The firm has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a PE ratio of 19.69, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.36. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $86.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $99.15.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 7.63% and a net margin of 3.84%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 12th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.41%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on OSK shares. Credit Suisse Group set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Oshkosh from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $135.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Oshkosh has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.29.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies worldwide. The company's Access Equipment segment provides aerial work platforms and telehandlers for use in various construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications. This segment also offers rental fleet loans and leases, and floor plan and retail financing through third-party funding arrangements; towing and recovery equipment; carriers and wreckers; equipment installation services; and chassis and service parts sales.

