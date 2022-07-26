2crazyNFT Price Down 17.9% Over Last Week (2CRZ)

2crazyNFT (2CRZ) traded 3.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on July 26th. 2crazyNFT has a total market capitalization of $327,690.81 and $223,005.00 worth of 2crazyNFT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, 2crazyNFT has traded 17.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One 2crazyNFT coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004738 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001589 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002190 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00017432 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001945 BTC.
- Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00031781 BTC.
2crazyNFT Profile
2crazyNFT’s total supply is 497,620,000 coins and its circulating supply is 153,470,569 coins. 2crazyNFT’s official Twitter account is @2crazylive.
Buying and Selling 2crazyNFT
