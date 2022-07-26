35,163 Shares in KT Co. (NYSE:KT) Bought by Leuthold Group LLC

Leuthold Group LLC bought a new position in KT Co. (NYSE:KT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 35,163 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $504,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Investors Research Corp lifted its holdings in KT by 50.6% in the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 6,550 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $94,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 35.8% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp bought a new position in KT in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in KT by 102.9% in the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,591 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 6,891 shares during the period.

KT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America began coverage on KT in a report on Thursday, April 14th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised KT from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 30th.

NYSE:KT opened at $14.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. KT Co. has a 12-month low of $12.33 and a 12-month high of $15.30. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.73.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 4th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were given a dividend of $0.636 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 4.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. KT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.43%.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

