3,588 Shares in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) Purchased by Manhattan West Asset Management LLC

Manhattan West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,588 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,184,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GS. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC boosted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2,475.0% in the 4th quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 103 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. 71.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on GS shares. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $400.00 to $360.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $390.00 to $370.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Bank of America raised shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $360.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $418.00 to $354.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $413.92.

NYSE GS opened at $324.05 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13. The firm has a market cap of $111.29 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $304.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.47. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.84 and a 52 week high of $426.16.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The investment management company reported $7.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.61 by $1.12. The firm had revenue of $11.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.70 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 15.48%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was down 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $15.02 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 26th will be paid a dividend of $2.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.09%.

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, Director Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 123,843 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.16, for a total transaction of $2,372,831.88. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,977,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,048,689.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 1,320,622 shares of company stock worth $25,684,252 in the last 90 days. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through four segments: Investment Banking, Global Markets, Asset Management, and Consumer & Wealth Management.

