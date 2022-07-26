3,789 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Acquired by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 3,789 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hanesbrands by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,002 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 88,500 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,480,000 after buying an additional 798 shares in the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 17,347 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,057 shares in the last quarter. Summitry LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 234,906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,928,000 after buying an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC now owns 31,951 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $534,000 after buying an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HBI stock opened at $11.16 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.27, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The stock has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 8.52 and a beta of 1.47. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $11.02 and a 200-day moving average of $13.58. Hanesbrands Inc. has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $20.74.

Hanesbrands ( NYSE:HBI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The textile maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 93.47% and a net margin of 6.68%. Hanesbrands’s revenue was up 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HBI. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $14.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Barclays downgraded shares of Hanesbrands from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $18.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Hanesbrands from $17.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, TheStreet cut Hanesbrands from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, June 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Hanesbrands currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.40.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, performance apparel, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, teamwear, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

