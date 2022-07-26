3M (NYSE:MMM) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $10.30-10.80 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $10.50. The company issued revenue guidance of (2.5%)-(0.5%) to ~$34.47-35.18 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $35.46 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on MMM. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $140.00 to $137.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $151.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $150.85.

Get 3M alerts:

3M Price Performance

Shares of MMM traded up $7.91 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $142.03. 227,007 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,551,748. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a fifty-two week low of $125.60 and a fifty-two week high of $202.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.82 billion, a PE ratio of 14.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.95.

3M Dividend Announcement

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $8.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The company’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.77 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total transaction of $247,845.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total transaction of $1,551,288.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 90,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC boosted its stake in 3M by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Golden State Equity Partners bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $312,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $584,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in 3M by 461.2% in the 1st quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 69,445 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $10,476,000 after acquiring an additional 57,070 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 3M by 411.0% in the 1st quarter. Worldquant Millennium Advisors LLC now owns 51,529 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,672,000 after buying an additional 41,445 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for 3M Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3M and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.