42,551 Shares in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET) Bought by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 42,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFC Financial Management boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 39.3% in the first quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 23,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $700,000 after acquiring an additional 6,764 shares during the period. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Oakwell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 260,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,615,000 after acquiring an additional 12,581 shares during the period. Leo Brokerage LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $3,324,000. Modera Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF by 55.3% in the first quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after acquiring an additional 15,134 shares during the period. Finally, Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF in the first quarter valued at about $222,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

REET opened at $25.12 on Tuesday. iShares Global REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $23.18 and a twelve month high of $30.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.13.

