49,185 Shares in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO) Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 49,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH lifted its position in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. by 3.5% in the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 20,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. 36.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Phillips Edison & Company Inc. alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PECO shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Mizuho lowered Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, Compass Point lowered their price objective on Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. from $36.50 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.44.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PECO opened at $32.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.72 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.74. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.77 and its 200-day moving average is $33.46. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.50 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:PECO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.41). Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. had a net margin of 4.61% and a return on equity of 1.06%. Analysts anticipate that Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current year.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th will be given a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. Phillips Edison & Company, Inc.’s payout ratio is 469.57%.

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips Edison & Company, Inc (PECO), an internally-managed REIT, is one of the nation's largest owners and operators of grocery-anchored shopping centers. PECO's diversified portfolio of well-occupied neighborhood shopping centers features a mix of national and regional retailers selling necessity-based goods and services in fundamentally strong markets throughout the United States.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips Edison & Company Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.