600 Shares in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) Bought by Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc.

Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $91,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wade G W & Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 1,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,899 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Oldfather Financial Services LLC now owns 4,229 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $664,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Trust Investment Advisors grew its position in shares of Eaton by 0.8% in the first quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 9,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,446,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of Eaton by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,842 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. 79.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on Eaton from $180.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Eaton from $180.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Eaton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Eaton from $187.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.73.

NYSE ETN opened at $137.10 on Tuesday. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $122.50 and a 1-year high of $175.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $132.84 and a 200-day moving average of $145.23. The firm has a market cap of $54.70 billion, a PE ratio of 24.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 16.92% and a net margin of 11.21%. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 7.47 EPS for the current year.

In other Eaton news, insider Boise April Miller sold 12,283 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.66, for a total transaction of $1,703,160.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,585,577.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

