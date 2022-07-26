601,202 Shares in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH) Acquired by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC bought a new position in ProShares Short S&P500 (NYSEARCA:SH – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 601,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $8,471,000. ProShares Short S&P500 makes up about 2.2% of Cavalier Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 by 83.3% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $49,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, Belmont Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of ProShares Short S&P500 in the first quarter worth approximately $112,000.

Shares of SH opened at $15.72 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.12. ProShares Short S&P500 has a 52 week low of $13.47 and a 52 week high of $17.20.

About ProShares Short S&P500

ProShares Short S&P500 (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to the inverse (opposite) of the daily performance of the S&P 500 Index (the Index). The S&P 500 Index is a measure of large-cap United States stock market performance. It is a capitalization weighted index of 500 United States operating companies and selected real estate investment trusts.

