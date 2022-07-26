6,900 Shares in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) Purchased by Janney Capital Management LLC

Janney Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,900 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $338,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Smith Group Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Synovus Financial during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in Synovus Financial by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $146,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.53% of the company’s stock.

Get Synovus Financial alerts:

Synovus Financial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SNV opened at $40.50 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.46, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $38.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.79. Synovus Financial Corp. has a 12 month low of $34.15 and a 12 month high of $54.40.

Synovus Financial Announces Dividend

Synovus Financial ( NYSE:SNV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The bank reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 34.48% and a return on equity of 16.40%. The firm had revenue of $522.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $518.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th were paid a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Synovus Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on SNV. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $56.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial to $60.00 in a research note on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $57.00 to $47.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synovus Financial in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.15.

Insider Activity at Synovus Financial

In other news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Andrew J. Jr. Gregory acquired 2,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $42.73 per share, for a total transaction of $85,460.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 29,196 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,247,545.08. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph J. Prochaska, Jr. acquired 1,000 shares of Synovus Financial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $41.38 per share, with a total value of $41,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,290.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

(Get Rating)

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synovus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synovus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.