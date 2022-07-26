7,285 Shares in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Purchased by Crescent Grove Advisors LLC

Crescent Grove Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 7,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $981,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QUAL. Lincoln National Corp boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 5,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $772,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 10,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 4,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $678,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 510,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,363,000 after purchasing an additional 2,201 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of QUAL traded down $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $117.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,088,232 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $71.96 and a fifty-two week high of $88.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $125.35.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QUAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.