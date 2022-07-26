7,303 Shares in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Bought by AlphaCore Capital LLC

AlphaCore Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 7,303 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $362,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in Intel by 8.5% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 479,826 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $23,780,000 after buying an additional 37,438 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial Strategies Inc. now owns 7,857 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $389,000 after buying an additional 313 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Intel by 2.1% during the first quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 34,995 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,734,000 after buying an additional 734 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in Intel by 0.5% in the first quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 118,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,885,000 after acquiring an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 1.0% in the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 54,581 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,705,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.74% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 6th. StockNews.com cut shares of Intel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $40.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Intel has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.78.

In related news, CFO David Zinsner purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.73 per share, for a total transaction of $246,015.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares in the company, valued at $393,758.19. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

INTC stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 591,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,413,130. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $35.54 and a twelve month high of $56.28. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $160.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.54, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.67.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Sunday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

