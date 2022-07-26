76,041 Shares in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV) Purchased by Adviser Investments LLC

Adviser Investments LLC bought a new position in Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NULV – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 76,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,892,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NULV. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $31,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $65,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $156,000. Finally, Carret Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $207,000.

BATS:NULV opened at $34.11 on Tuesday. Nuveen ESG Large-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $25.49 and a 12 month high of $30.70. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.34 and its 200 day moving average is $36.28.

