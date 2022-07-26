888 (LON:888) Price Target Cut to GBX 230 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 250 ($3.01) to GBX 230 ($2.77) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 59.17% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.22) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of 888 from GBX 500 ($6.02) to GBX 370 ($4.46) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 690 ($8.31) price target on shares of 888 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 547.14 ($6.59).

888 stock traded down GBX 6.60 ($0.08) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 144.50 ($1.74). 873,197 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,650,832. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40. 888 has a 1-year low of GBX 138.40 ($1.67) and a 1-year high of GBX 494 ($5.95). The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 176.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 205.90. The stock has a market cap of £644.95 million and a P/E ratio of 963.33.

About 888

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

