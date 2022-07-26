8X8 (EGHT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, July 27th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

8X8 (NYSE:EGHT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.12. 8X8 had a negative return on equity of 96.59% and a negative net margin of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $181.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.87 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.33) earnings per share. 8X8’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect 8X8 to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

8X8 Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE EGHT opened at $5.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $633.74 million, a PE ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.18. 8X8 has a twelve month low of $4.35 and a twelve month high of $26.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76.

Insider Transactions at 8X8

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 8X8

In related news, insider Hunter Middleton sold 3,559 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $28,258.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,640 shares in the company, valued at $465,601.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO David Sipes sold 13,915 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.94, for a total transaction of $110,485.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 553,117 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,391,748.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 171,551 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,834 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company's stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of 8X8 by 832.8% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,985 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 2,665 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $138,000. Delphia USA Inc. acquired a new stake in 8X8 during the 1st quarter worth approximately $192,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in 8X8 by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 19,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $242,000 after buying an additional 3,719 shares during the period. 92.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on EGHT. BTIG Research reduced their target price on 8X8 from $36.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of 8X8 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of 8X8 from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. B. Riley upgraded shares of 8X8 from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of 8X8 from $20.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, 8X8 currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.17.

8X8 Company Profile

8×8, Inc provides voice, video, chat, contact center, and enterprise-class application programmable interface (API) Software-as-a-Service solutions for small and mid-size businesses, mid-market and larger enterprises, government agencies, and other organizations worldwide. The company offers unified communications, team collaboration, video conferencing, contact center, data and analytics, communication APIs, and other services.

Featured Articles

