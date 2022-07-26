Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL) Plans GBX 12.05 Dividend

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, July 26th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 4th will be paid a dividend of GBX 12.05 ($0.15) per share on Friday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 4th. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of LON ASL traded down GBX 30 ($0.36) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 1,214 ($14.63). 81,814 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 155,003. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,234.14 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,321.03. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,134.07 ($13.66) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,622.80 ($19.55). The firm has a market capitalization of £1.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 292.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.87, a quick ratio of 5.85 and a current ratio of 5.85.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Company Profile

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

