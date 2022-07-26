Acasti Pharma (CVE:ACST) Shares Down 0.9%

Acasti Pharma Inc. (CVE:ACST – Get Rating) traded down 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as low as C$1.11 and last traded at C$1.11. 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the average session volume of 8,448 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$1.12.

Acasti Pharma Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$1.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$1.36. The firm has a market cap of C$49.33 million and a PE ratio of -1.86. The company has a current ratio of 13.97, a quick ratio of 13.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Laval, Canada.

