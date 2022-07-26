Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU) Director Rex Lynn Davidson Acquires 700 Shares

Acme United Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) Director Rex Lynn Davidson purchased 700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $31.39 per share, for a total transaction of $21,973.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,973. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Acme United Stock Performance

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $32.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,625. The company has a market capitalization of $114.08 million, a PE ratio of 15.76 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 4.89 and a quick ratio of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.88. Acme United Co. has a 52 week low of $28.84 and a 52 week high of $43.13.

Get Acme United alerts:

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.43). The company had revenue of $43.33 million for the quarter. Acme United had a net margin of 4.10% and a return on equity of 10.31%.

Acme United Increases Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.73%. This is an increase from Acme United’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Acme United’s payout ratio is currently 27.59%.

Separately, StockNews.com raised Acme United from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Acme United

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $278,000 after buying an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 15,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,000 after purchasing an additional 674 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Acme United by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 24,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.91% of the company’s stock.

About Acme United

(Get Rating)

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Acme United Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Acme United and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.