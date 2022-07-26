Aditus Price Tops $0.0002 (ADI)

Aditus (ADI) traded down 6.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on July 26th. One Aditus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Aditus has traded 50.9% higher against the dollar. Aditus has a total market cap of $43,149.01 and approximately $61,582.00 worth of Aditus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004789 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,885.45 or 0.99985140 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00006223 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00003482 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002447 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $26.05 or 0.00124709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.11 or 0.00029271 BTC.

Magic Internet Money (MIM) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004774 BTC.

About Aditus

Aditus (CRYPTO:ADI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. Aditus’ total supply is 750,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 234,110,888 coins. Aditus’ official message board is medium.com/aditusnetwork. Aditus’ official Twitter account is @aditusnet and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Aditus is /r/aditus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Aditus’ official website is www.aditus.net.

Buying and Selling Aditus

According to CryptoCompare, “Aditus is a decentralised luxury market ecosystem using blockchain technology to facilitate the link between cryptocurrency users and luxury merchants. The Aditus platform has two technical layers: The Reward & Marketing layer, to receive offers and be reward by luxury merchants without a middleman, and the Payment & Transaction layer which allows the users to pay in cryptocurrencies and to receive in fiat or cryptocurrency. The ADI token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token to be a membership proof, a payment method and reward within the Aditus network. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aditus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Aditus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Aditus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

