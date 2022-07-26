Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Holdings Boosted by Waldron Private Wealth LLC

Waldron Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,898 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ADBE. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.6% in the first quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. now owns 6,253 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the period. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 19.7% during the first quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the period. abrdn plc increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. abrdn plc now owns 253,835 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $117,583,000 after acquiring an additional 10,171 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 4.2% during the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 23,888 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $10,884,000 after acquiring an additional 958 shares during the period. Finally, Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.7% during the first quarter. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. now owns 2,469 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ADBE stock opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $392.00 and its 200-day moving average is $433.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.05. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.56 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADBE. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $500.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Argus decreased their price objective on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

