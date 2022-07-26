Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Position Trimmed by Precision Wealth Strategies LLC

Precision Wealth Strategies LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 16.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 644 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 128 shares during the period. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $293,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,526,571 shares of the software company’s stock worth $21,279,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212,093 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Adobe by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,551,566 shares of the software company’s stock worth $11,086,911,000 after purchasing an additional 643,656 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,597,416 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,863,475,000 after purchasing an additional 211,062 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 6,739,460 shares of the software company’s stock worth $3,821,679,000 after purchasing an additional 304,991 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Adobe by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,269,102 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,987,897,000 after purchasing an additional 427,550 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Adobe alerts:

Adobe Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a PE ratio of 38.28, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $433.51. Adobe Inc. has a 1 year low of $338.00 and a 1 year high of $699.54.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.56 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $545.00 to $430.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $525.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $550.00 to $450.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $489.31.

Adobe Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADBE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.