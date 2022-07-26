Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.

Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,636 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 169.6% during the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 62 shares of the software company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Adobe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Core Alternative Capital boosted its holdings in shares of Adobe by 67.5% during the 4th quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 67 shares of the software company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Adobe by 106.1% in the fourth quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 68 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.54% of the company’s stock.

Adobe Stock Down 2.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $183.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $392.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $433.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Adobe from $550.00 to $520.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on Adobe from $650.00 to $475.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 17th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Adobe from $450.00 to $415.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, June 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Adobe presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $489.31.

About Adobe

(Get Rating)

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

Further Reading

