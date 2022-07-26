Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC

Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 23.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,677 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,751 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,962,000 after acquiring an additional 1,318 shares during the period. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 4,403 shares of the software company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe in the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Finally, Farmers Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 10,977 shares of the software company’s stock worth $5,001,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares during the period. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ADBE stock opened at $391.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company has a market capitalization of $183.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.11. Adobe Inc. has a 12 month low of $338.00 and a 12 month high of $699.54. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $392.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $433.51.

Adobe ( NASDAQ:ADBE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 16th. The software company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.34 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 29.29% and a return on equity of 36.70%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.56 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 10.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ADBE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Adobe from $530.00 to $480.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Adobe from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $591.00 to $362.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Argus cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $764.00 to $575.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Adobe in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $570.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Adobe from $455.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $489.31.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing and Advertising. The Digital Media segment offers products, services, and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, and promote content; and Document Cloud, a unified cloud-based document services platform.

