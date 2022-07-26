Adviser Investments LLC Boosts Stake in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Adviser Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,444 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,362,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Norwood Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $28,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Amgen during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CKW Financial Group purchased a new stake in Amgen during the first quarter worth $31,000. 79.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on AMGN. Mizuho boosted their price target on Amgen from $202.00 to $208.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Amgen from $233.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Amgen in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $256.00 price target for the company. TheStreet cut Amgen from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Amgen from $239.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.71.

Insider Buying and Selling at Amgen

Amgen Price Performance

In other news, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,375,250. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.81, for a total value of $3,264,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 37,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,027,492.73. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director R Sanders Williams sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMGN stock opened at $248.72 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $245.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $238.99. Amgen Inc. has a 12-month low of $198.64 and a 12-month high of $258.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.31. The company has a market cap of $132.87 billion, a PE ratio of 24.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.58.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.22 by $0.03. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.95% and a net margin of 21.75%. The firm had revenue of $6.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Amgen Inc. will post 17.38 EPS for the current year.

About Amgen

(Get Rating)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Further Reading

