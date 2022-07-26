Adviser Investments LLC Buys 368 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Adviser Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,541 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the quarter. United Parcel Service accounts for about 1.0% of Adviser Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $15,986,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UPS. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service during the 4th quarter worth about $1,399,135,000. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 107.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,925,181 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,484,343,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,871 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,161,820 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $677,704,000 after acquiring an additional 697,955 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 33,421.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 633,448 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $135,775,000 after acquiring an additional 635,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,069,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $872,326,000 after acquiring an additional 495,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.85% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $226.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Loop Capital upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $232.00 to $189.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $218.00 to $195.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.12.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $182.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $159.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.10. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52 week low of $165.34 and a 52 week high of $233.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $179.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $195.14.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 10.90% and a return on equity of 82.94%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.06 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a $1.52 dividend. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

