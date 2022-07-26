Adviser Investments LLC Buys 372 Shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Adviser Investments LLC boosted its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,902 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the quarter. Adviser Investments LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 150 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 4,961 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,632,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Rossmore Private Capital increased its holdings in Danaher by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Rossmore Private Capital now owns 6,427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 0.6% in the first quarter. US Asset Management LLC now owns 5,774 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. increased its stake in shares of Danaher by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Dubuque Bank & Trust Co. now owns 2,552 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $840,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Danaher alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DHR shares. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of Danaher from $320.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Danaher from $319.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $327.00.

Danaher Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE DHR opened at $273.38 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.75. The company has a market capitalization of $198.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.83. Danaher Co. has a one year low of $233.71 and a one year high of $333.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $255.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $268.61.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.35 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.29 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.57% and a net margin of 20.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Danaher Co. will post 10.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Danaher Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 24th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Walter G. Lohr sold 3,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.84, for a total value of $1,069,619.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 12,115 shares in the company, valued at $3,317,571.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Danaher Profile

(Get Rating)

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.